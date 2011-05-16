Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Wiring A Single-Molecule Circuit

Electronics: Researchers link polymer nanowires to single molecules

by Lauren K. Wolf
May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

In this animation, the chemical soldering process comes to life:
Credit: J. Amer. Chem. Soc.
An STM tip applies a voltage, initiating polymerization of the diacetylene groups in surface-bound carboxylic acid molecules (black and red). The polymerized wire (yellow) propagates until it bumps against a single phthalocyanine molecule (blue) in a cluster. A bond forms, and the completed "circuit" is shown in an STM image.

A single-molecule electrical circuit, in which organic compounds substituting for components such as wires, transistors, and rectifiers are all covalently bonded, just took a step closer to reality, according to a new report (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja111673x). In addition to being exceedingly small—a major goal in electronics—such a circuit could have higher computing power than current silicon-based devices.

Connecting molecular nanowires in a controlled fashion to single molecules that function like circuit elements is “one of the great challenges of the field,” says Mark A. Ratner, a materials chemist at Northwestern University. Yuji Okawa of Japan’s National Institute for Materials Science and coworkers have now addressed this challenge by developing “chemical soldering,” a bond-forming method that connects a conductive polymer wire and a phthalocyanine molecule to create a circuit.

The researchers precisely position the probe tip of a scanning tunneling microscope over the diacetylene segments of 10,12-nonacosadiynoic acid molecules assembled side by side on a flat graphite surface. An applied voltage initiates polymerization of the diacetylene moieties, forming a “wire” that propagates until it bumps against a nanocluster of phthalocyanine molecules. One of these molecules, deposited on top of the long carboxylic acid chains, forms a bond to the reactive end of the nanowire about 70% of the time, the researchers find.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Amer. Chem. Soc.
An STM tip initiates polymerization of the diacetylene groups in long- chain carboxylic acid molecules on a surface to form a wire (yellow) that then forms a bond to the single phthalocyanine molecule (blue). R=CH3(CH2)15 and R´=HOOC(CH2)8.
Credit: J. Amer. Chem. Soc.
An STM tip initiates polymerization of the diacetylene groups in long- chain carboxylic acid molecules on a surface to form a wire (yellow) that then forms a bond to the single phthalocyanine molecule (blue). R=CH3(CH2)15 and R´=HOOC(CH2)8.

With the chemical soldering technique, the researchers connect two polymer wires to a single phthalocyanine molecule. This circuit, they say, could act as a molecular-scale resonant tunneling diode, a circuit element that allows electrons to tunnel through at specific energy levels.

This work is a “breakthrough” for the field, says Robert Stadler, a physical chemist at the University of Vienna, but “it doesn’t mean that we are now ready to print single-molecule circuits.” Further studies must be done, and Okawa says that measuring the electronic properties of his new circuit and linking polymer nanowires to molecules other than phthalocyanine are up next.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Topological insulators let molecular wires grow longer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atom-sized bits debut in simple circuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Linker-Free Molecular Wires

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE