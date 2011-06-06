Bruker Opens Service Center In Shanghai

Bruker has opened an applications, training, and service center in Shanghai. It will support the company’s eastern China operations and its recently expanded Chemical & Applied Markets and Nano Surfaces divisions. The new center complements one in Beijing, which is being expanded by about 50%, and a service and sales office in Guangzhou to open later this year. Bruker says its sales in China exceed $100 million per year.
