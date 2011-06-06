Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Combo Method Yields Chondroitin Sulfate

A microbiological-chemical approach is the first prep-scale synthesis of the naturally sourced osteoarthritis drug

by Stephen K. Ritter
June 6, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

By coupling microbiological and chemical techniques, Emiliano Bedini of the University of Naples Frederico II, in Italy, and coworkers have developed the first preparative-scale synthesis of the pharmacological version of chondroitin sulfate, a compound widely used to treat osteoarthritis (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201101142). Chondroitin sulfate is a glycosaminoglycan polysaccharide variously substituted with sulfate groups that serves as a key structural component of cartilage. It’s popular as a dietary supplement in the U.S. and used as a prescription drug in Europe and elsewhere to improve joint health. The compound is currently sourced from cow, pig, and shark cartilage, but the low abundance of the raw material, its laborious purification, and the potential for disease transmission from animals have sparked efforts for a synthetic source. Using a fermentation process, Bedini’s team employed a strain of Escherichia coli known to produce a chondroitin-based polysaccharide, then added an enzyme to remove a fructose group to obtain pure chondroitin. They subsequently used pyridine-sulfur trioxide in a multistep procedure to selectively add sulfate groups to produce gram amounts of chondroitin sulfate with the requisite sulfation pattern (shown). The high-yield, low-cost synthesis could become the method of choice for chondroitin sulfate production, Bedini believes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A promising alternative to porcine heparin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbes help make ambergris scent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Procedure Aids Artemisinin Synthesis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE