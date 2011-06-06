Elan, Proteostasis Ink Research Agreement

Elan and Proteostasis Therapeutics are joining to advance Proteostasis’ technology for the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs and diagnostics that treat neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and dementia-related diseases including Alzheimer’s. The partners will work on targets and compounds that modulate proteostasis network pathways. Elan will spend $20 million for a 24% stake in Proteostasis. It may provide up to $30 million more in funding and will have right of first negotiation for licensing compounds rising from the collaboration.
