Environment

Eni Award Winners Announced

June 6, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 23
[+]Enlarge
Somorjai
Somorjai

Two chemists and a chemical engineer are among the winners of the 2011 Eni Awards, presented by Italian energy company Eni to honor researchers and scientists in the fields of energy and the environment.

[+]Enlarge
Stephanopoulos
Stephanopoulos

Gabor A. Somorjai, professor of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, was a joint recipient of Eni’s New Frontiers of Hydrocarbons Prize, which he shared with Martin Landrø, professor of applied geophysics at the Norwegian University of Science & Technology, Trondheim. Somorjai was cited for his fundamental research on homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysis and for the development of new catalysts used in petroleum-cracking processes, a key technology to ensure fuel yield and quality. The prize consists of a gold medal and 300,000 euros (about $427,137).

Gregory N. Stephanopoulos, Dow Professor of Chemical Engineering & Biotechnology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, received the Renewable & Non-Conventional Energy Prize for his pioneering research in the field of metabolic engineering. The prize consists of a gold medal and 200,000 euros (about $284,726).

Jean-Marie Tarascon, chemistry professor at the University of Picardie Jules Verne, in Amiens, France, was awarded the Protection of the Environment Prize, which consists of a gold medal and 200,000 euros. Tarascon was cited for his development of new electrode materials for sustainable and green lithium-ion batteries.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

