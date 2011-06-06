GSK, MaRS Innovation Establish R&D Fund

GlaxoSmithKline and MaRS Innovation, a Toronto-based nonprofit that commercializes intellectual property generated by local institutions, have established a new fund devoted to pulling research out of 16 Canadian academic institutions and hospitals and accelerating its translation into commercial products. The GSK-MaRS Innovation Fund will support research in drug development, diagnostics, and health care delivery technologies. The three-year partnership with GSK marks the second development fund launched by MaRS Innovation.
