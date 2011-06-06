Heptares Will Work With AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca and U.K.-based Heptares Therapeutics will collaborate on the discovery and development of compounds targeting G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Under the four-year deal, AstraZeneca will pay $6.25 million in cash plus research funding to Heptares in exchange for commercial rights to any resulting products. The partners will focus on GPCR targets—which are stabilized for investigation by Heptares’ technology—related to central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory disorders.
