People

Joseph Gorse III

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 6, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 23
Joseph Gorse III, 65, a professor in the department of chemistry at Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio, died of cancer on March 28.

Born in Warren, Ohio, Gorse received a B.S. degree in chemistry from Ohio State University in 1967 and an M.S. in chemistry from Cleveland State University in 1970. He earned a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Arizona in 1985, under Michael F. Burke.

After teaching for three years at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., he joined the chemistry department at Baldwin-Wallace in 1988. Gorse served as department chair from 1990 through 1999 and was promoted to professor in 1998.

He was instrumental in planning the renovation and expansion of the college’s Thomas Family Center for Science & Innovation, completed in the summer of 2010.

Colleagues say Gorse’s greatest satisfaction came from mentoring students in his classes and from his participation in applied undergraduate research. He continued to teach until the week before his death.

He received the college’s Gigax Award for Faculty Research in 2006. An active member in ACS since 1984, Gorse served as the treasurer of the Cleveland Section between 2005 and 2006.

He is survived by his wife, Michele; sons, Joseph and Paul; and daughters, Elizabeth and Rose.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

