Lanxess Firms Up Asian Rubber Plan

Lanxess has chosen Singapore’s Jurong Island as the site for a new neodymium polybutadiene rubber (Nd-PBR) plant. The German company announced last fall that it was considering construction of an Nd-PBR facility in Asia. Lanxess now says it will spend roughly $285 million to build a 140,000-metric-ton-per-year plant by early 2015. Feedstock butadiene will be sent via pipeline from Petrochemical Corp. of Singapore. The Nd-PBR facility will be adjacent to a $575 million butyl rubber plant that Lanxess is already building in Singapore (C&EN, May 30, page 35).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter