Matthias Beller Wins Sustainable Chemistry Award

Matthias Beller, director of Leibniz Institute for Catalysis in Rostock, Germany, is the inaugural winner of the European Sustainable Chemistry Award, launched in 2010 by the European Association for Chemical & Molecular Sciences to raise the profile of sustainable chemistry and to spur innovation and competiveness. Beller was recognized for his research in the field of homogeneous catalysis. He studies the environmentally sustainable conversion of small molecules into recyclable or reusable materials. He received a prize of 10,000 euros (approximately $14,220).
