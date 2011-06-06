Mitsubishi And SABIC Advance Saudi Pact

Mitsubishi Rayon and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. have formed a joint venture to build a 250,000-metric-ton-per-year methyl methacrylate (MMA) plant and a 40,000-metric-ton polymethyl methacrylate unit in Saudi Arabia. The two companies first announced plans for the $1 billion project in August 2009, shortly before Mitsubishi Rayon was acquired by Mitsubishi Chemical. The MMA plant, which the partners say will be the world’s largest, will implement a new process developed by Mitsubishi Rayon’s Lucite unit.
