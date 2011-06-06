Nominations Sought For New Diversity Award

The ACS Office of Diversity Programs is soliciting nominations for the new ACS Award Recognizing Underrepresented Minorities in Chemistry for Excellence in Research & Development. The award is supported by a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Nominations should consist of a brief description explaining why the nominee should be considered for the award, specifically identifying the contribution to chemical research and its significance to the chemical enterprise; a list of publications or other documentation demonstrating the impact of the research; a biographical sketch of the nominee; and three letters of support from scientific colleagues familiar with the nominee’s work.
The recipient will receive a cash award of $2,000 plus support for travel to an ACS meeting where he or she will receive the award and give a presentation. For more information, or to submit a nomination packet, e-mail Victoria Fuentes at v_fuen tes@acs.org. The deadline for nominations is June 15.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter