Policy

Nominations Sought For New Diversity Award

June 6, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 23
The ACS Office of Diversity Programs is soliciting nominations for the new ACS Award Recognizing Underrepresented Minorities in Chemistry for Excellence in Research & Development. The award is supported by a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

Nominations should consist of a brief description explaining why the nominee should be considered for the award, specifically identifying the contribution to chemical research and its significance to the chemical enterprise; a list of publications or other documentation demonstrating the impact of the research; a biographical sketch of the nominee; and three letters of support from scientific colleagues familiar with the nominee’s work.

The recipient will receive a cash award of $2,000 plus support for travel to an ACS meeting where he or she will receive the award and give a presentation. For more information, or to submit a nomination packet, e-mail Victoria Fuentes at v_fuen tes@acs.org. The deadline for nominations is June 15.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

