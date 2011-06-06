Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

More Science, Online Only

ACS News: Synthetic biology, polymer science will be the focus of two new ACS journals on the web

by Sophie L. Rovner
June 6, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS (both)
Credit: ACS (both)

The American Chemical Society plans to introduce two new online-only, peer-reviewed journals that will publish research related to biological systems and synthetic biology, and to polymer science. The journals will publish their first full issues in January 2012.

ACS Synthetic Biology will cover approaches to understanding how cells, tissues, and organisms are organized and function in natural and artificial systems, and the application of synthetic biology in engineering these systems. The journal is particularly interested in studies on the design, programming, and optimization of biological systems; computational methods to aid the design of synthetic systems; and integrative applied approaches to understanding disease and metabolism.

“The applications of synthetic biology impact all areas of biotechnology, including agriculture, chemical and fuel synthesis, materials, and pharmaceuticals,” notes Christopher A. Voigt, editor-in-chief of ACS Synthetic Biology.

Voigt recently joined the department of biological engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology as an associate professor. He studies the reprogramming of bacterial organisms to perform coordinated, complex tasks for pharmaceutical and industrial applications.

The society’s other new journal, ACS Macro Letters, will report major advances in areas of soft-matter science in which polymers play a significant role, including nanotechnology, self-assembly, supramolecular chemistry, biomaterials, energy, and renewable/sustainable materials.

ACS Macro Letters will complement the society’s Macromolecules journal, which will subsequently concentrate on full articles and reviews in polymer science.

“Whether it is in sustainable plastics, biomedical materials, renewable energy, or abundant clean water, polymers have a key role to play,” notes Timothy P. Lodge, editor-in-chief of Macromolecules and ACS Macro Letters. “The time is ripe” for the new journal, which will publish findings within four to six weeks of submission.

Lodge is a professor in the departments of chemistry and of chemical engineering and materials science at the University of Minnesota. He studies polymer systems that self-assemble to form nanostructures.

Stuart J. Rowan will serve as deputy editor for the new journal. He is a professor in the department of macromolecular science and engineering at Case Western Reserve University. He holds joint appointments in both the biomedical engineering and chemistry departments.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jonathan Steed to helm Crystal Growth and Design
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Applied Bio Materialsto launch in April
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marc Hillmyer named editor-in-chief of Macromolecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE