Styrolution Gets Government Stamp

The European Commission has approved the Styrolution styrenic polymers joint venture between Ineos and BASF. The new partnership will make styrene, polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), and other styrene copolymers and block copolymers. It would have had sales of $9.2 billion in 2010. To win the commission’s approval, the partners agreed to sell an ABS plant in Tarragona, Spain, that would have generated about 3% of the venture’s earnings. BASF and Ineos will retain their respective expandable polystyrene businesses. Launch of the venture is expected by the end of the year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter