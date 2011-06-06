Value Of Scientific Editing

I agree with Carlotta Shearson that “small fee” was not a good term to use in my Feb. 21 letter regarding the editing of manuscripts for poor English (C&EN, April 25, page 3). A better term would be “reasonable fee” or “fair fee.” I did not mean to diminish the contribution that journal editors or professional editors make to science. The time and effort they put into editing are greatly underappreciated.
I did not realize that professional editors even existed until I got some e-mails from several who were supportive of my letter. Maybe it would help if C&EN did a feature story on journal editing. The article could discuss the duties of journal editors and professional editors and the important role they play to keep the scientific publication process alive. Such an article would also help authors who need editing assistance and, like me, were unaware that professional editing services exist.
Joseph E. Jablonski
Bedford Park, Ill.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter