Zeachem, P&G Sign Renewables Deal

ZeaChem has signed a multiyear agreement with Procter & Gamble to develop biobased chemicals and other renewable products. ZeaChem operates a demonstration-scale biorefinery in Boardman, Ore., where it processes poplar tree biomass and ferments the sugars into acetic acid, which can be converted to ethanol. The agreement is aimed at producing the next generation of chemicals from biomass. P&G has had a similar partnership with LS9 since May 2009. In April, P&G introduced bottles made from sugar-derived polyethylene for some hair care products in Western Europe.
