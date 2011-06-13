ACS's International Members

Kenneth Moore’s article on an ACS member in Burkina Faso (C&EN, April 25, page 41) sparks the following idea: Could ACS link the cost of membership for those who reside in “developing countries” (defined by some measure of GDP, or a United Nations development index) to the country’s average (or median) salary for technical staff? Perhaps linking ACS membership to one day’s gross pay? This might help foreign members to benefit from ACS’s information and networking services.
By the way, the series is fascinating. Well done (as usual).
David V. Bowen
Canterbury, England
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter