Business Roundup

June 13, 2011
Rhodia and Russian petrochemical maker Sibur are forming a joint venture to produce specialty surfactants for consumer and industrial markets. The two plan to build a plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russia, which will supply customers beginning in 2013.

Chemtura plans to build a multipurpose manufacturing plant in Nantong, China. Initially, the facility will make petroleum additives and urethanes so it can more quickly respond to strong local demand. In time, Chemtura plans to use the facility to manufacture other product lines.

Dow Chemical and Turkey’s Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii have agreed to explore opportunities to build fully integrated production facilities to make carbon fibers and derivatives. Aksa says it is the world’s largest producer of acrylic fibers and has made carbon fiber since 2008. Dow doesn’t make carbon fiber, although it makes epoxy resins used in carbon fiber com pos ites.

Solutia is expanding diphenyl oxide capacity at its Chocolate Bayou, Texas, facility by 30% next year. The chemical is a specialty chemical intermediate and is also used in heat-transfer fluids for concentrating solar power plants.

FRX Polymers, a Chelmsford, Mass.-based start-up, has received $15.7 million in a round of financing led by the Swiss firm SAM Private Equity. FRX makes flame-retardant polyphosphonate polymers and oligomers meant to replace halogenated flame retardants in electronics and other plastics applications.

Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb have announced a clinical collaboration under which the companies will evaluate the use of BMS’s CTLA-4 inhibitor, Yervoy, in combination with Roche’s BRAF inhibitor, vemurafenib. The combo would treat patients with metastatic melanoma.

Lonza is investing about $12 million to add a biopharmaceutical development lab at its Singapore site. When completed by the first half of 2012, the new lab space and equipment will support cell-line construction, process development, and analytical services for custom biomanufacturing. Lonza began building its biological manufacturing site in Singapore in 2007.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

