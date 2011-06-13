Elevance Buys Plant In Natchez, Miss.

Bolingbrook, Ill.-based renewable chemicals firm Elevance Renewable Sciences has purchased a biodiesel plant in Natchez, Miss., from Delta BioFuels and plans to convert the facility into a biorefinery and derivatives operation. Elevance will invest more than $225 million to expand the 800,000-sq-ft refinery, creating 165 full-time jobs. The Mississippi Development Authority assisted with local shipping port upgrades and a $25 million loan to the company. Elevance uses olefin metathesis to convert natural oils to specialty chemicals.
