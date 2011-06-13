Geo Acquires BASF’s Monomer Business

Geo Specialty Chemicals, a privately owned firm based in Lafayette, Ind., will buy BASF’s Bisomer monomer business, which includes hydroxy methacrylates, multifunctional methacrylates, and specialty adducts; the products are used in paints and coatings. Geo will also purchase BASF’s conventional contact-lens business. The assets became BASF’s with its 2010 takeover of Cognis. BASF had agreed to divest them to get approval for the merger from the European Commission. Geo will receive a manufacturing facility in Hythe, England, and 140 employees.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter