Honors: ACS Volunteer Service Award For 2012 Goes To Ingrid Montes

Ingrid Montes, professor of chemistry at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras (UPR-RP), is the winner of the 2012 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. Created in 2001, the award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to ACS’s goals and objectives.
“I feel so honored,” says Montes. “When you work as a volunteer, you’re not expecting any recognition. You give your passion as a service.”
Montes began volunteering with ACS in 1989 as a board member for the Puerto Rico Section. Since then, she has served on numerous ACS committees, including chairing the Committee on Community Activities from 2007 to 2009. She has also organized symposia at the national meetings and chaired the ACS theme team for the International Year of Chemistry celebration. She has served as faculty adviser for the UPR-RP ACS student chapter for 21 years.
“Ingrid is legendary as a mentor to her students,” says Catherine H. Middlecamp, an associate professor in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. “Her impact on classroom and affiliate students and her devotion to them are evidenced by their amazing turnouts at ACS national meetings. She embeds in each of them the idea that as future chemistry professionals, it is their responsibility to do outreach and actively participate in ACS.”
Montes will be honored at the 2012 spring ACS national meeting in San Diego.
