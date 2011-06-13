Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Honors: ACS Volunteer Service Award For 2012 Goes To Ingrid Montes

by Linda Wang
June 13, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Montes
[+]Enlarge
Credit: José A. Prieto
Credit: José A. Prieto

Ingrid Montes, professor of chemistry at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras (UPR-RP), is the winner of the 2012 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. Created in 2001, the award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to ACS’s goals and objectives.

“I feel so honored,” says Montes. “When you work as a volunteer, you’re not expecting any recognition. You give your passion as a service.”

Montes began volunteering with ACS in 1989 as a board member for the Puerto Rico Section. Since then, she has served on numerous ACS committees, including chairing the Committee on Community Activities from 2007 to 2009. She has also organized symposia at the national meetings and chaired the ACS theme team for the International Year of Chemistry celebration. She has served as faculty adviser for the UPR-RP ACS student chapter for 21 years.

“Ingrid is legendary as a mentor to her students,” says Catherine H. Middlecamp, an associate professor in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. “Her impact on classroom and affiliate students and her devotion to them are evidenced by their amazing turnouts at ACS national meetings. She embeds in each of them the idea that as future chemistry professionals, it is their responsibility to do outreach and actively participate in ACS.”

Montes will be honored at the 2012 spring ACS national meeting in San Diego.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE