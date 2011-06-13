Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

New Cracker For Appalachia

Shell's proposed facility will reverse a petrochemicals exodus from the region

by Michael McCoy
June 13, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Seeking to capitalize on new supplies of low-priced ethane from shale natural gas, Shell is developing plans for ethylene and derivatives facilities in Appalachia. Such a complex would cost billions of dollars and reverse the chemical industry's exodus from the region over the past two decades.

The ethylene plant would be "world-scale," meaning an annual capacity of at least 1 million tons of ethylene, according to Ben van Beurden, Shell's executive vice president for chemicals. Among possible downstream products, polyethylene is a leading candidate, van Beurden said at a press briefing, but the company is also considering ethylene glycol and other derivatives.

Shell is the latest petrochemical company to announce plans for new U.S. ethylene capacity. Dow Chemical and Chevron Phillips Chemical have proposed new Gulf Coast crackers, and firms such as Westlake Chemical and LyondellBasell Industries are expanding existing ones.

For its new cracker, Shell will exploit ethane from the Marcellus shale, a gas-rich mineral formation that stretches through New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Like the companies proposing new Gulf Coast facilities, Shell has not announced an exact location or a construction timetable.

At the press briefing, van Beurden acknowledged that Shell is revealing the Appalachia project early as a way of staking its claim on the region's ethane. Other options for the gas include sending it via pipeline to Canada and the Gulf Coast. But, "I believe our project makes the most sense," van Buerden said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil starts up cracker in Texas
Ineos to build first European cracker in 20 years
Williams Cos. To Build Propylene Plant In Canada

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE