One-Year CFATS Extension Passed

The Department of Homeland Security’s program for protecting chemical facilities against terrorist attacks would be extended through 2012 under a bill (H.R. 2017) the House of Representatives passed on June 2 to fund DHS in fiscal 2012. The bill extends the current Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) for one year if Congress fails to pass a multiyear extension of the program. The House Homeland Security Committee is expected to move H.R. 901, which would extend CFATS for six years, and the House Energy & Commerce Committee approved H.R. 908 to extend the program for seven years (C&EN, June 6, page 33). The appropriations bill also strips funding from DHS’s climate-change adaptation task force. Rep. John Carter (R-Texas), who offered this provision to H.R. 2017, says eroding security on the U.S.-Mexico border, threats of attacks by al-Qaeda, and cyber attacks from Russia and China mean DHS has “no room to sacrifice scarce funds to placate environmental extremists.”
