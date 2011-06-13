Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Pfizer Expands R&D Network

Partnership: Eight Boston research institutions will form a third regional hub

by Rick Mullin
June 13, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AP
Pfizer executive Sally Susman announces the new research hub at a press conference with Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino (left) and Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
Credit: AP
Pfizer executive Sally Susman announces the new research hub at a press conference with Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino (left) and Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Pfizer announced the third in its network of research partnerships with medical and academic institutions last week, naming eight partners in and around Boston. The new partnership will join similar hubs in San Francisco and New York City in the company’s Centers for Therapeutic Innovation (CTI), which launched last year.

The Boston group includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston University School of Medicine, Children’s Hospital Boston, Harvard University, Partners HealthCare, Tufts Medical Center, Tufts University, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester.

In addition, Pfizer announced that it will lease about 16,000 sq ft of laboratory space at the Center for Life Science, in the Longwood Medical Area in Boston, where company researchers will work with their new academic partners. Pfizer says the facility will serve as headquarters for CTI.

Pfizer says it will invest about $100 million in the Boston-CTI partnership over the next five years. The investment will include milestone payments for partners, in addition to direct funding of research.

“We believe the Centers for Therapeutic Innovation are an industry-leading model of collaboration and innovation,” says Anthony Coyle, vice president of CTI. “Boston, with its wealth of scientific and medical expertise, is well suited to serve as headquarters for CTI.”

Pfizer’s partnership network is growing as the company cuts billions of dollars from its traditional research base. Earlier this year, Pfizer announced that it would close its Sandwich, England, research facility and move some activities out of its U.S. research headquarters in Groton, Conn. (C&EN, Feb. 7, page 5).

Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos, senior vice president of biotherapeutics R&D at Pfizer, describes the academic partnerships as the new look of R&D at Pfizer. “The Centers for Therapeutic Innovation is a network of partnerships between Pfizer and academic centers that aims to accelerate and transform drug discovery and development,” he says. “Our ultimate goal is to bridge the gap between scientific discovery and the delivery of promising candidates to the pipeline.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deerfield to sink $635 million into New York City biotech incubator
Pfizer steps up academic partnering
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deerfield and Hopkins in research venture

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE