Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Picking Off Hydrogen

Organic Synthesis: Use of palladium catalyst yields aromatic molecules from aliphatic precursors

by Bethany Halford
June 13, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Palladium catalyst strips away four hydrogens from a cyclohexanone molecule to form a meta-substituted phenol.
Palladium catalyst strips away four hydrogens from a cyclohexanone molecule to form a meta-substituted phenol.

Using a palladium catalyst to pluck hydrogen from cyclohexanones and cyclohexenones, chemists have developed an environmentally friendly route to substituted phenols (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1204183). Such aromatic molecules are key constituents of pharmaceuticals, electronic materials, and plastics, and the new method offers a simple way to make molecules that might otherwise require significant synthetic machinations.

“Most routes to substituted aromatics involve decorating the periphery of an existing aromatic molecule,” explains University of Wisconsin, Madison, chemistry professor Shannon S. Stahl, who developed the transformation along with coworkers Yusuke Izawa and Doris Pun. Rather than trying to add substituents to an existing aromatic framework, Stahl and coworkers pull hydrogen from nonaromatic starting materials with the desired substitution pattern. The reaction even gives access to meta-substituted phenols, which are tough to make via traditional aromatic substitution reactions because of the directing effects of the phenolic hydroxyl group.

This dehydrogenation strategy for making phenols has been used in the past with cyclohexenones, but that reaction required stoichiometric amounts of undesirable reagents. The new reaction is aerobic, using molecular oxygen as a hydrogen acceptor and producing water as the only by-product.

The key to the reaction is a palladium(II) catalyst that incorporates an unconventional ortho-dimethylaminopyridine ligand. “Most of the known palladium catalysts for aerobic oxidations and C–H oxidations didn’t work, so we came up with this rather unusual ligand,” Stahl says.

“Among the strategically appealing features of Stahl’s phenol synthesis is that it marries traditional methods for the construction of substituted cyclohexanones and cyclohexenones with the rapidly advancing field of Pd-catalyzed aerobic oxidations,” comments Robert E. Maleczka Jr., a professor at Michigan State University who studies synthetic methodology and the synthesis of pharmaceutically relevant compounds. “The community will be very interested in seeing the full substrate scope of the reaction and especially the ability of the catalytic system to oxidize substrates bearing nitrogen and other basic moieties,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strong, aliphatic C–H bonds succumb to direct arylation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robust route for carbonyl-olefin metathesis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE