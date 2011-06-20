Joseph S. Francisco, the William E. Moore Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University and 2010 ACS president, received an honorary doctorate of science at the May 21 commencement ceremonies at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock.
James C. Stevens, an international polymer expert, received an honorary doctor of letters degree from Texas A&M University on May 14. He is a corporate fellow in the Core Research & Development Department at Dow Chemical. His research has expanded the boundaries of catalysis and polymer chemistry into new areas involving novel large-scale commercial processes. Stevens currently is working to develop solar energy products including Dow’s Powerhouse Solar Shingle. In addition to presenting seminars to Texas A&M’s chemistry department, he has played a leadership role in the department’s Industrial Affiliates program, which involves mentoring graduate students.
