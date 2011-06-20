CSW Offers Student Travel Awards

The Chemical Society of Washington is soliciting applications for two $500 professional development awards that will support graduate students in attending the fall ACS national meeting in Denver.
Applicants should submit the following to csw@acs.org by midnight on June 25: a cover letter stating how and why attending this ACS meeting would promote the student’s career, the student’s curriculum vitae, a letter of recommendation from the student’s mentor explaining why the student deserves the award and how attending the meeting would contribute to the student’s professional development, and an accepted abstract with proof of acceptance.
The award is open to students enrolled in a graduate program within the jurisdiction of the Chemical Society of Washington. Previous awardees are not eligible, and the award is not intended for postdocs.
