FDA Strengthens Sunscreen Regulations

After decades of delay, FDA issued a final regulation on June 14 that will require manufacturers for the first time to test and label sunscreens for both UVA and UVB protection. The rule allows manufacturers to label sunscreens that pass FDA’s test for UVA and UVB protection as “broad spectrum,” and it requires warning labels on sunscreens that do not pass the test. Makers are currently only required to test and label sunscreens for protection against UVB radiation, the primary cause of sunburn, not UVA rays, the leading cause of skin cancer and premature skin aging. The new rule also prohibits manufacturers from using misleading labels such as “sunblock,” “waterproof,” or “sweatproof,” but they can use the label “water resistant” if they include information on the label regarding how long the water resistance lasts. The new labels will be required in summer 2012.