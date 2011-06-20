Spectroscopy Awards Available

The Coblentz Society is seeking nominations for its 2012 awards. The ABB-sponsored Bomem-Michelson Award honors a vibrational, molecular, Raman, or electronic spectroscopist at least 37 years of age; nominations are due on June 30. The Coblentz Award honors a molecular spectroscopist under the age of 40; nominations are due on July 31. The Craver Award honors an analytical vibrational spectroscopist under the age of 45; nominations are due on July 31. The Ellis R. Lippincott Award recognizes significant contributions and notable achievements in vibrational spectroscopy; nominations are due on Oct. 1. The society also presents the Williams-Wright Award, which recognizes an industrial vibrational spectroscopist who has made significant contributions to vibrational spectroscopy while working in industry; nominations are closed. For more information, visit coblentz.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter