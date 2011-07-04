Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Titanium Sparks Ethane-To-Ethylene Conversion ...

by Bethany Halford
July 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Titanium alkylidyne
[+]Enlarge

With the help of a titanium alkylidyne reagent, chemists have found a way to make ethylene from ethane at room temperature (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja202316m). Ethane is a major component of natural gas, but for uses other than fuel, such as to make polymers or more reactive two-carbon compounds, the saturated hydrocarbon needs to become a molecule with a reactive handle. This feat is typically done by stripping off hydrogen via steam cracking to make ethylene. That process, however, requires temperatures in excess of 800 °C and produces as much as 3 tons of carbon dioxide for each ton of ethylene. Researchers at Indiana University led by and found that they could dehydrogenate ethane at 21 °C using stoichiometric amounts of the titanium alkylidyne shown. The transient organometallic species activates one of ethane’s C–H bonds and then cuts in on an adjacent C–H bond to give a titanium-ethylene adduct. Subsequent two-electron oxidation by an organic azide or nitrous oxide quantitatively releases ethylene.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photocatalysis in flow functionalizes light hydrocarbons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photocatalysis in flow functionalizes light hydrocarbons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making formaldehyde from CO2

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE