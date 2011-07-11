Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Academia Marye Anne Fox to step down as UC San Diego chancellor

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Marye Anne Fox has announced that she will step down next summer after serving nearly eight years as chancellor of the University of California, San Diego. Fox, a physical organic chemist, will return to the department of chemistry and biochemistry to teach and conduct research.

“During her tenure as chancellor at UC San Diego, Marye Anne Fox has added striking breadth and depth to the university’s already sterling reputation,” says Mark G. Yudof, president of the University of California.

“I consider it a privilege beyond measure to work with so many extraordinary scholars, teachers, scientists, doctors, staff members, and students,” Fox says.

In an open letter to the UC San Diego community, Fox described several achievements from her tenure, including completion of a $1 billion capital campaign, initiation of $3.5 billion in capital improvements, addition of 3.4 million sq ft of space in new construction, and a steady increase in the number of faculty elected to the National Academies.

Fox herself is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and she was awarded a National Medal of Science in 2010.

Fox, 63, began her career at the University of Texas, Austin. She advanced to vice president for research and held the M. June & J. Virgil Waggoner Regents Chair in Chemistry. In 1998 she moved to North Carolina State University, where she became chancellor and distinguished university professor of chemistry. She took up her present duties at UC San Diego in 2004.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Senate Confirms New NSF Director
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Astrophysicist Tapped As New NSF Director
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Barton Wins ACS President-Elect

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE