Akzo AcquiresCell-Technology Firm

AkzoNobel has acquired Integrated Botanical Technologies, a small Ossining, N.Y.-based research firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. IBT says its patented Zeta Fraction technology permits harvesting of intracellular components from plants without the use of solvents. Akzo has already worked with the firm to develop a number of personal care ingredients and says the technology may have applications in other businesses as well.
