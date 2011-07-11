Amgen, UCB Test Drug On Shuttle

Amgen and UCB are working with NASA’s Ames Research Center to conduct a preclinical test of an antibody aboard space shuttle Atlantis on the final NASA shuttle mission, which at C&EN press time was scheduled to launch on July 8. Using mice, the experiment will assess the effect of a sclerostin antibody on the bone loss associated with spaceflight. A different sclerostin antibody from the two drug companies is currently in Phase II clinical trials for bone-related conditions.
