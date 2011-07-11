A Boost To European Science Funding

If the European Parliament and member states approve a proposed 2014–20 budget, science research in Europe stands to get 45% more funding than was approved for the 2007–13 budget window. Research and innovation coffers would increase from €55 billion ($78 billion) to €80 billion ($114 billion) primarily at the expense of European farm subsidies. Budgets in many other departments would remain at current levels. The hike in research and innovation budgets means this sector would grow to 9% of the European Commission’s budget from the present 4.5%, and agricultural subsidies would drop from 39% to 36% of the budget. About €4.5 billion ($6.4 billion) of the cuts to farming subsidies would be placed in agricultural research portfolios. The proposed budget will likely spark debate among the European Union’s 27 member states and European Parliament representatives. The final budget must be approved by 2013.
