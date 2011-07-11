Advertisement

Policy

CHEMISTS WITH DISABILITIES

by Judith A. Summers-Gates
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
The Committee on Chemists with Disabilities (CWD) reorganized its subcommittees and identified and prioritized projects for the coming year. Those projects include digitizing an update of the CWD publication “Teaching Chemistry to Students With Disabilities,” providing tangible recognition to students and professionals with disabilities upon completion of presentations at ACS meetings, and extending our expertise to ACS membership at large by increased participation in the Career Consultant Network. CWD is taking advantage of the new capabilities available via the Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board (D&I). Plans were made for future collaborations between CWD and other members of D&I to advance the society’s diversity and inclusion goals as outlined by the board of directors.

