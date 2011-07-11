A Presidential Outreach Event was held at the Discovery Science Center in Anaheim in celebration of the International Year of Chemistry (IYC). More than 450 kids and adults attended this event and participated in hands-on activities hosted by ACS student chapters and the Committee on Community Activities (CCA).

CCA is pleased to announce that the second-quarter materials for the International Year of Chemistry (IYC), celebrating the energy theme of Chemists Celebrate Earth Day (CCED), are available in print and online. Local sections are encouraged to order their CCED materials by going to www.acs.org/store. ACS groups can also continue to use the first-quarter materials (see www.acs.org/iyc2011) to celebrate IYC.

CCA continues to prepare for the third- and fourth-quarter IYC celebrations. ACS local sections are encouraged to participate in these quarterly celebrations by hosting events, promoting the themes and their importance to the public, and sharing the many facts of chemistry with their local media. In addition, CCA is supporting the ACS-sponsored Pennies for PURâ„¢ Water fundraiser for IYC. Through this effort we are hoping to raise enough funds to be able to provide more than 1.5 million gallons of safe water for those in need.

The 25th anniversary of National Chemistry Week (NCW) will be held in 2012. The Program Promotion & Development subcommittee of CCA is preparing for a yearly celebration, including a special recognition of NCW coordinators. CCA is currently seeking volunteers to serve on the NCW 2012 and 2013 theme teams to assist with the development of outreach materials. If interested, e-mail ncw@acs.org.

