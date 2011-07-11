Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical Abstracts Service (Joint with Council)

by Spiro D. Alexandratos
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Committee on Chemical Abstracts Service (CCAS) met in executive session on March 25 and in open session jointly with the Joint Board-Council Committee on Publications on March 28. CAS management reported on a number of developments including 2010 database milestones: More than 5.6 million small molecules were added to the CAS Registry last year for a total of 56.1 million. Almost 1.3 million publications from journals, patents, and a wide variety of other sources were indexed in CA/CAplus, bringing total indexed publications to more than 33 million.

SciFinder enhancements since the last meeting were highlighted beginning with highlights from the upcoming April release. They included ranking reaction results by relevance; sorting reference results by citing references; and SciPlanner, a new way for SciFinder users to more quickly identify synthesis options to design the best pathways and organize search results in chemically intuitive ways. Key features reviewed from the December 2010 release included the addition of experimental procedures from six ACS journals and three patent offices and new reaction results displays that help chemists more efficiently evaluate synthesis options.

xThe committee continues to reach out to ACS members in a multitude of channels to support CCAS’s mission. Members have written articles for local sections’ newsletters as well as created a CCAS page within the ACS Network that ACS members and nonmembers alike can access. CCAS fulfills its charter by serving as a channel for the flow of information between society members (and users of CAS services), the ACS Governing Board for Publishing, and CAS management to help ensure that each party’s needs are researched, recognized, and represented.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: The future of ACS Spring and Fall meetings, event technologies, and the ACS events hub
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Official Reports From The ACS National Meeting In Dallas
SciFinder Adds Experimental Procedures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE