Chemical Abstracts Service (Joint with Council)

The Committee on Chemical Abstracts Service (CCAS) met in executive session on March 25 and in open session jointly with the Joint Board-Council Committee on Publications on March 28. CAS management reported on a number of developments including 2010 database milestones: More than 5.6 million small molecules were added to the CAS Registry last year for a total of 56.1 million. Almost 1.3 million publications from journals, patents, and a wide variety of other sources were indexed in CA/CAplus, bringing total indexed publications to more than 33 million.
SciFinder enhancements since the last meeting were highlighted beginning with highlights from the upcoming April release. They included ranking reaction results by relevance; sorting reference results by citing references; and SciPlanner, a new way for SciFinder users to more quickly identify synthesis options to design the best pathways and organize search results in chemically intuitive ways. Key features reviewed from the December 2010 release included the addition of experimental procedures from six ACS journals and three patent offices and new reaction results displays that help chemists more efficiently evaluate synthesis options.
xThe committee continues to reach out to ACS members in a multitude of channels to support CCAS’s mission. Members have written articles for local sections’ newsletters as well as created a CCAS page within the ACS Network that ACS members and nonmembers alike can access. CCAS fulfills its charter by serving as a channel for the flow of information between society members (and users of CAS services), the ACS Governing Board for Publishing, and CAS management to help ensure that each party’s needs are researched, recognized, and represented.
