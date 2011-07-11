Chemical Safety (Joint with Council)

During the recent ACS national meeting, the Committee on Chemical Safety (CCS) reported on the just-released book “Prudent Practices in the Laboratory: Handling & Management of Chemical Hazards, Updated Version,” developed by the National Academy of Sciences with funding from ACS. This book has been serving for decades as the standard for chemical laboratory safety practice. The revised edition has an expanded chapter on chemical management and delves into new areas, such as nanotechnology, laboratory security, and emergency planning. Current and past members of CCS contributed significantly to this publication.

Following completion of the book as well as completion of the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board’s investigation of researcher Sheharbano (Sheri) Sangji’s death at the University of California, Los Angeles, the National Academies’ Board on Chemical Sciences & Technology convened a Safety Summit on academic laboratory safety. Roughly 40 people attended, including members of CCS.

All three CCS subcommittees have been working on a document describing the responsibilities of academic institutions and management leadership for ensuring safety. As the document develops, CCS will seek partnerships with other ACS committees and divisions.

CCS ships more than 20,000 copies of its publications to members and institutions. Because of an increase in the number of students and scientists from other countries working in U.S. laboratories, the committee noticed a demand for CCS publications in other countries. “Safety in Academic Chemistry Laboratories” has already been translated into Spanish and Arabic, and the committee is exploring translation into Indonesian. All committee publications can be downloaded from the CCS website at www.acs.org/safety. A number of committee members helped staff the Division of Chemical Health & Safety/CCS booth at the national meeting exposition, where they distributed several hundred copies of the academic safety publication. The booth presence provides the committee members with an opportunity to engage in discussions with ACS members and find out more about their safety concerns.

