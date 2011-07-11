Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Constitution & Bylaws

by Harmon B. Abrahamson
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Since the fall 2010 meeting, the Committee on Constitution & Bylaws (C&B) has reviewed proposed bylaw changes and submitted preliminary reports to four local sections and one division, and recently issued certified bylaws to the Syracuse and Baton Rouge Sections.

The Jan. 1, 2011, edition of Bulletin 5 is the authoritative version of the ACS Governing Documents, and is available on the Web at www.acs.org/bulletin5. You can also link to petitions, certified bylaws for all units, and guidelines on how to update bylaws.

ACS technical divisions and local sections should keep in mind that the certification process is not complete until they submit the required information and vote outcome to C&B, which certifies all unit bylaws. To update bylaws and bring them in compliance with the society’s governing documents, and to ensure that divisions and local sections have the right to conduct electronic voting, if that is their intent, they should request an editable document containing their bylaws from bylaws@acs.org.

There were no petitions for action in Anaheim. C&B presented one petition for consideration (“Petition on Position Statements”), which will be up for action at the ACS national meeting in Denver.

New petitions to amend the constitution or bylaws needed to be received by the society’s executive director by May 11 to be included in the council agenda, for consideration at the Denver national meeting.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: How to amend ACS governing documents
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shaping ACS governance through unit bylaws
ACS members to vote on amendments

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE