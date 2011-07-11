Since the fall 2010 meeting, the Committee on Constitution & Bylaws (C&B) has reviewed proposed bylaw changes and submitted preliminary reports to four local sections and one division, and recently issued certified bylaws to the Syracuse and Baton Rouge Sections.
The Jan. 1, 2011, edition of Bulletin 5 is the authoritative version of the ACS Governing Documents, and is available on the Web at www.acs.org/bulletin5. You can also link to petitions, certified bylaws for all units, and guidelines on how to update bylaws.
ACS technical divisions and local sections should keep in mind that the certification process is not complete until they submit the required information and vote outcome to C&B, which certifies all unit bylaws. To update bylaws and bring them in compliance with the society’s governing documents, and to ensure that divisions and local sections have the right to conduct electronic voting, if that is their intent, they should request an editable document containing their bylaws from bylaws@acs.org.
There were no petitions for action in Anaheim. C&B presented one petition for consideration (“Petition on Position Statements”), which will be up for action at the ACS national meeting in Denver.
New petitions to amend the constitution or bylaws needed to be received by the society’s executive director by May 11 to be included in the council agenda, for consideration at the Denver national meeting.
