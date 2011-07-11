DARPA To Launch Synthetic Biology Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is setting aside $30 million to fund high-risk, cutting-edge R&D in synthetic biology. The newly approved Living Foundries program, which will be overseen by the Microsystems Technology Office of DARPA, is expected shortly to announce a request for proposals and will be making three-year awards before the end of the year. By harnessing specially engineered biological entities, Living Foundries hopes to achieve on-demand production of novel and high-value materials, devices, and capabilities for the Department of Defense and establish a new manufacturing capability for the U.S. Because the program will take a multidisciplinary approach to overcoming current challenges in the synthetic biology field, DARPA wants to involve scientists and engineers from both within and beyond the biological sciences.
