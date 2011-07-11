Advertisement

Policy

Divisional Activies

by John M. Pochan
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
The Divisional Activities Committee (DAC) is required to bring to council a formula for allocating dues funds to the divisions. It last addressed the council on this matter in 2008 and proposed the same formula from that year. The council voted to approve the formula as presented by DAC (which appeared on pages 69–70 in the Anaheim national meeting councilor agenda book).

DAC was briefed by staff on the introduction of a new software program, known as FORMS, that divisions are required to use to submit their annual administrative and financial reports. DAC understands that a number of divisions reported dissatisfaction with FORMS. Staff acknowledged the shortcomings and reported that many have already been remedied. Staff shared a plan with DAC that should produce a more uniformly satisfactory experience for all FORMS users. DAC will closely monitor this situation.

Some division officers have complained about the abstract deadlines for the ACS national meeting in Denver hitting just as the Anaheim meeting is starting. DAC has asked staff to provide a detailed report in Denver on why this occurs, and possible remedies.

The probationary Division of Catalysis Science & Technology continues to make progress in meeting the criteria to become a regular division of the society. As things stand now, DAC intends to recommend to council in Denver that it approve regular division status for Catalysis.

The Division of Fuel Chemistry and the Division of Petroleum Chemistry wish to combine. DAC and the Committee on Constitution & Bylaws continue to work together to provide an expedited, bylaw-compliant process to permit this to occur. Progress is being made, and as early as the Denver national meeting, DAC may recommend to council that it approve this combination of divisions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

