Fulbright Scholarships in Chemistry Available

Applications for 2012–13 Fulbright Scholar Program grants are being sought. The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is offering 219 teaching, research, or combined teaching and research awards in chemistry. Chemistry faculty and professionals can also apply for awards in the All Disciplines category, which is open to all fields. For more information, visit cies.org. The deadline for applications is Aug. 1.
