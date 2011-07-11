Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

How Giant Algae Heal Cuts And Scrapes

by Carmen Drahl
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Repairing damage is priority number one for the green alga Dasycladus vermicularis—it has only one cell, but that cell grows up to an inch long. Matthew Welling and Georg Pohnert of Friedrich Schiller University of Jena, in Germany, with Cliff Ross of the University of North Florida, have learned that a sulfur-containing coumarin is the linchpin of the mossy-looking marine dweller’s approach to forming fast-acting gelatinous plugs at injury sites (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201100908). The find could pave the way for synthetic adhesives that work under water. The team compared metabolites in intact and wounded algae and noticed that 6,7-dihydroxycoumarin-3-sulfate rapidly disappears in injured algae. Through an assay, the researchers chalked this phenomenon up to an enzyme that removes sulfate esters. They propose that the resulting product undergoes enzymatic oxidation, leading to radicals that react with amino acid side chains to create the cross-linked products that form a wound plug. Related single-celled algae, which can grow to meters in length, rely on terpenes to heal lesions, so the diversity of algae wound-healing chemistry is noteworthy, the team points out.

SPEEDY SCAB
6,7-Dihydroxycoumarin-3-sulfate structure next to image of giant-celled alga Dasycladus vermicularis, with a wound plug at top right of the organism.
Credit: Image courtesy of Cliff Ross
This sulfated coumarin undergoes a cascade of reactions to form a gelatinous wound plug (circled) for a giant-celled alga.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

