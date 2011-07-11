Honeywell To Invest In New Blowing Agent

Honeywell will spend $33 million to add commercial production of hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1234ze at its fluorochemicals plant in Baton Rouge, La. Output is scheduled to begin in late 2013. The company recently tripled its capacity to make the product at a smaller facility in Buffalo. With a global warming potential of 6 (the GWP of CO2 is defined as 1), HFO-1234ze is being targeted to replace hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-134a (GWP = 1,430) and HFC-152a (GWP = 124) in aerosol and insulating-foam-blowing applications.
