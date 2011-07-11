International Activities (Joint with Council)

For its meeting in Anaheim, the International Activities Committee (IAC) focused on refining its 2011 strategic goals and arrived at three key areas: to enhance ACS international collaborations to further chemistry’s role in addressing global challenges, to help extend the society’s engagements in international education and training, and to extend the excellent historical efforts and to support broader ACS participation in science and human rights.
IAC welcomed leaders from other societies including the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), the Federation of Asian Chemical Societies, the German Chemical Society, the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Royal Society of Chemistry, and the Latin American Federation of Chemical Associations.
IAC also approved petitions to honor the memory of Madame Marie Curie’s contributions to the chemical sciences and to express solidarity with our colleagues in Japan as they work to rebuild in the wake of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami tragedy.
At this year’s ACS national meeting in Anaheim IAC contributed two successful symposia: “International Collaboration in the Chemical Sciences: Best Practices”and “Scientific Freedom & Human Rights in the Chemical Sciences.” IAC is looking forward to enhancing its programming efforts in these areas at future meetings.
The committee received reports on ACS contributions to the celebration of the International Year of Chemistry 2011; the launch of IAC’s new Global Research Experiences, Exchanges & Training (GREET) Program; the 2011 American Association for the Advancement of Science Meeting in Washington, D.C., on Science Across Borders; the ACS Younger Chemists Committee’s Engagement in International Exchanges Programs; and the IUPAC 2011 World Congress in Puerto Rico.
Finally, IAC began discussions with the ACS Local Section Activities Committee and the Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs to explore common interests and priorities in global engagement in service to ACS members.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter