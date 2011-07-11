Advertisement

Environment

Local Section Activities

by Lee H. Latimer
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
The Committee on Local Section Activities (LSAC) would like to thank the local sections that have completed their 2010 annual reports. For the 2010 reports, the SOLAR system was not capable of handling the submissions and had to be retired, forcing an expedited and partial release of the new system, called FORMS, which is being released in phases. A significant number of sections reported dissatisfaction with FORMS. The committee heard about actions intended to address and resolve the major problems encountered, and discussed additional functionality, yet to be added.

LSAC is supporting the ACS-sponsored Pennies for PURâ„¢ Water fundraiser for the International Year of Chemistry. Through this effort ACS is hoping to raise enough funds to be able to provide more than 1.5 million gallons of clean water for those in need.

Grant and program information can be found at www.acs.org/getinvolved.

LSAC and the Committee on International Activities will be offering a limited number of focused IYC grants to encourage local sections to showcase the work and research of international students, postdocs, and members residing in their sections.

The Online Speaker Directory is now active and is being used by local sections for their 2011 events. LSAC is reviewing new applications and will continue to add to the directory. Local sections are reminded to submit the evaluations from their speaker events and receipts to receive the $400 travel reimbursement.

LSAC reviewed 27 applications for Innovative Project Grants. Twenty-five grants will be funded for a total of $46,500. The committee planned to notify sections about their awards before the end of April.

LSAC approved a petition from the Northeastern Oklahoma Section to change its name to the Northern Oklahoma Section.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

