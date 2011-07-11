Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Minority Affairs (Joint with Council)

by Allison Aldridge
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Committee on Minority Affairs (CMA) met in Anaheim, and its Awards & Recognition Subcommittee discussed ways to improve the nomination process for targeted national ACS awards. One outcome is to come up with a list of 15 exemplary candidates every year across all the awards. CMA will also use contacts with sister organizations (the Society for Advancement of Chicanos & Native Americans in Science, the American Indian Science & Engineering Society, and the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers) to identify strong candidates. A ChemLuminary Award will be presented in Denver. CMA is developing a list of excellent editorial candidates to submit when future searches are initiated, and is also reviewing nominations for the ACS Central Regional Meeting’s Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences.

The Membership Subcommittee is working on getting the first year of ACS membership dues waived for Project SEED students. CMA feels that the students are a strong pool for future members. In 2010, there were 450 students, of which 30% were chemistry majors. ACS Scholars receive their first year free, so their program will be used as a model. A recruitment mixer is planned for the ACS national meeting in Denver, and CMA will attend Sci-Mix to recruit student members into ACS. The minority-serving institutions previously identified—Howard University (Washington, D.C.), Morehouse College (Atlanta), Fisk University (Nashville), Texas A&M International University (Laredo), Dine College (Tsaile, Ariz.), and Haskell Indian Nations University (Lawrence, Kan.)—will be contacted through the student chapter advisers to inquire about their chapters.

The Marie Daly Task Force has identified four speakers for a Marie Daly Symposium, and we are still seeking more content for a film about her life. We would like to present the symposium and film after Jeanette Brown’s book on African American women chemists is released this fall.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nominations open for regional diversity awards
Call for nominations for Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Scholars Recognition Program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Fostering a diverse and inclusive American Chemical Society

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE