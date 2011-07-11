NatureWorks Expands Lactide capacity

NatureWorks will add production of a new lactide intermediate and new grades of its Ingeo-brand polylactic acid to its Blair, Neb., facility by 2013. Two years ago, NatureWorks doubled polymer capacity at the facility to its full design capability of 140,000 metric tons per year. Now, the company says it will add capacity for thousands of tons of polymer-grade lactide that is rich in the stereoisomer meso-lactide. NatureWorks says the product has better functionality than racemic and
