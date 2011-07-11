Patents & Related Matters (Joint with Council)

The Committee on Patents & Related Matters (CPRM) focuses on three main areas. First, CPRM provides ACS members and the general public with information about patents and other intellectual property issues. Second, CPRM proposes nominations of notable inventors for external national awards recognizing the innovations and inventions of chemists. Finally, CPRM monitors legislative and regulatory developments influencing intellectual property in ways that impact the chemical enterprise.
Over the past year, CPRM has monitored pending legislative efforts to reform the patent system and has begun exploring possible recommended changes to the ACS policy statement on U.S. Patent Reform. Our current statement incorporates compromise positions reflecting the diverse interests of the chemical enterprise.
CPRM has recommended nominees for the National Inventors Hall of Fame, the National Medal of Technology & Innovation, and the National Women’s Hall of Fame. CPRM also engages in educational outreach to help chemists and others understand the patent system. CPRM has partnered with ACS’s Chemistry & the Law Division to provide patent-related programming at national and regional meetings. In addition, CPRM has created numerous educational materials, many of which provide guidance regarding second careers in the area of intellectual property. CPRM’s materials are available on its new website.
CPRM has developed active working relationships with many governance units. If you are interested in working with us, please contact staff liaison David Smorodin at d_smorodin@acs.org.
