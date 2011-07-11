Pfizer Eyes Sale Of Two Businesses

Having conducted a portfolio review, Pfizer says it is investigating options for its animal health and nutrition businesses that may include their spin-off or sale. CEO Ian Read says the businesses are “distinct enough from our core business that their value may be best maximized outside the company.” The animal health business had sales of approximately $3.6 billion in 2010. The nutrition business, which markets nutritional products for infants and children, had 2010 revenues of $1.9 billion. Pfizer says it will keep its established products and consumer health care businesses within the company.
